ICC World Cup 2019: India star picks the two most important players for the side

Indian cricket team’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has named the two players he thinks will be the key for their chances in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While in conversation with Times of India, the leg spinner said that India’s batting line-up is well-equipped and they have a great bowling line-up on top of that. However, he was quick to add that it’s the duo of captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni who hold the key.

“If you look at India’s batting line-up, it looks really strong. We have openers Rohit (Sharma) and (Shikhar) Dhawan who can give you a decent start. Kohli, Rahul, Dhoni, Jadeja are there in the middle. Our bowling is also strong.

“(Mohammed) Shami, (Jasprit) Bumrah, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) make a great bowling line-up. I think India have a good chance of winning the Cup. With captain (Virat) Kohli and the legendary (MS) Dhoni in the side, I am sure India will do well in the World Cup,” he said.