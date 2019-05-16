ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli reveals why Dinesh Karthik was picked over Rishabh Pant

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has revealed why Dinesh Karthik was picked over youngster Rishabh Pant for the ICC World Cup 2019.

There were quite a few questions raised over Kartik’s selection and considering Pant’s recent form, many argued that the youngster would have been a better selection. However, the Indian captain cleared the air and termed the Tamil Nadu veteran’s composure as the reason behind picking him for the World Cup.

“In pressure situations, he’s shown composure,” Kohli told Times of India.

“It was something that everybody on board was convinced about. He has the experience. If, god forbid, something happens to MS (Dhoni), Karthik can be immensely valuable behind the wickets. As a finisher, he’s done well.

“So, it was the overall exposure to a tournament of this magnitude that was taken into primary consideration.”

Here’s India’s full squad for the World Cup.

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik