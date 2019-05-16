ICC World Cup 2019: Indian star hits back at those twisting his comments on MS Dhoni

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has hit back at those twisting his comments about former India captain MS Dhoni.

The chinaman bowler, not long ago, had said, “There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can’t say that to him” in a light-hearted manner. However, his comments were blown out of proportion which forced him into giving a clarification.

The 24-years-old posted an Instagram story with the text – “Here we go for another made up controversies by our media who loves to make tangy rumours for no reason. Just want to throw some light on the issue that has been proliferated by some people, that the news is totally false. I didn’t give any inappropriate statement about anyone. #Much respect Mahi bhai.”

Later in an interview with Press Trust of India, Kuldeep expanded further on the matter, saying, “How can a youngster like me make such comments on a senior member of the side? My comments had been misinterpreted by media to create a controversy.

“There is no doubt that his tips have been invaluable not only for me but for the entire team. His presence behind the stumps makes our job easy and nobody can change that fact. We wouldn’t have been half as effective without his inputs.”