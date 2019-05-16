ICC CWC 2019: India’s Predicted XI for the tournament

India head to the ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 tournament as firm favourites to win the whole thing. Successful foreign tours, and a gruelling IPL season have prepared their players for the challenges that lie ahead.

A strong squad has been selected for the tournament, and features some of the very best players the country has to offer. Out of the entire squad however, only 11 players will play in a game, and it is likely that the combination won’t be tinkered with too much throughout the World Cup. Keeping that in mind, here is the XI that is likely to play most of the matches.

Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians skipper is heading to the World Cup on the back of winning the IPL and making waves Internationally. Very much a senior player, his runs in the powerplay overs could prove crucial for India.

When he gets going, there are few better than Rohit at making big scores, and Indian fans will hope there are a few tons and double tons on their way in England soon.

Shikhar Dhawan

Alongside Rohit, expect Shikhar Dhawan to also light some fireworks for India at the very top of the innings. The Delhi man has finally found some form, and will be keen to justify his inclusion in the team after facing criticism lately.

Like Rohit, Dhawan can give the innings a real lift with his boundaries at the start, and a big score could be in store if both these openers end up firing.

Virat Kohli (C)

No doubt about this one. Virat Kohli will play and captain India when the World Cup gets going, and he has a real job on his hands.

Capable of steadying the ship as well as accelerating, Kohli will be tasked with ensuring his stay at the crease propels India to the highest possible total, and a target as may be the case. The master of the run chase will be at his best without a doubt, as the big stage is where he always tends to triumph.

KL Rahul

Here’s an interesting one. The disputed number four spot for India has come under fire recently, with no set batsman scheduled for the position. However, recent displays have shown that KL Rahul could make the position his own if he gets going.

The warm-up matches could be key to figure this place out, but former players such as Gautam Gambhir have picked Rahul to play at four for India ahead of the likes of Dinesh Karthik and even Vijay Shankar. We too believe the Karnataka man will come good in this pressure situation.

Kedar Jadhav

The diminutive yet destructive Kedar Jadhav has more than justified his place in the Indian setup owing to brilliant displays with the bat. Jadhav is cool and calm under pressure, making him the ideal fit alongside experienced players such as Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Jadhav’s handy-work with the ball make him a lethal weapon during dull moments in the game, and trust Dhoni and Kohli to use him well in the tournament.

MS Dhoni (wk)

MS Dhoni’s final World Cup will be an emotional scene especially if India does well in the tournament, but MSD knows he has to lead from the front if the Men in Blue are to repeat the heroics of 2011 again.

Back then Dhoni was captain, but this time his role is perhaps even more complicated, with the keeping reigns along with mentoring the young players and getting the best out of them. But if anyone can, Dhoni can.

Hardik Pandya

Despite recent controversies, and the emergence of Vijay Shankar into an able all-rounder, expect Hardik Pandya to start most of the games at the World Cup.

A brilliant finisher, and an adept fast bowler, Pandya gives his captain options when the chips are down, and his desire to win will only aid India’s challenge in England.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Into the bowlers now, and of course the conditions as well as pitches and opposition would decide whether India go in with an extra pacer or spinner, but Bhuvi’s skill in English conditions could prove priceless for the Indians.

His excellent performance in the successful 2013 Champions Trophy campaign in England proved he can excel in those conditions, and his batting ability would give an extra boost to the team.

Kuldeep Yadav

It’s going to be a toss-up between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to see who gets to be the lead spinner in the team, but being the only Chinaman in the squad helps Kuldeep big time.

He is difficult to pick up, and his variations can bamboozle batsmen as we have seen, so his contribution could prove to be vital for India in their bid to win another World Cup.

Mohammed Shami

A no-brainer really, having Shami in the team is essential for India to pick up quick wickets as well as bowl efficiently at the death.

Shami’s numbers speak for themselves, and his ability to swing the ball early as well as generate some serious pace and rhythm could help India against the big teams in the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah

India’s bowling trump card really. There are few better than Jasprit Bumrah at the moment, and according to greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, there’s probably nobody better at all.

Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers in the game today, and his yorkers could prove to be the difference in tight contests in this World Cup. The pacer will be steaming in with all the form in the world following his incredible IPL performance.