ICC CWC 2019: India captain Virat Kohli explains why Dinesh Karthik was chosen over Rishabh Pant

India captain Virat Kohli has lifted the lid over why selectors decided to go with Dinesh Karthik and not Rishabh Pant in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019.

A back-up wicketkeeper to MS Dhoni was needed, and India decided to go with Karthik over Pant, despite the latter impressing in recent International and IPL games.

Kohli has now revealed the true reason why DK was picked over Pant.

“In pressure situations, he’s shown composure. It was something that everybody on board was convinced about,” Kohli said to the Times of India.

“He has the experience. If, god forbid, something happens to MS (Dhoni), Karthik can be immensely valuable behind the wickets. As a finisher, he’s done well.”

“The one common factor binding these guys is confidence,” the skipper added.

“They all believe that they can be the best. There’s no set rule for anything – like Indian spinners have to be the best in the world, the best batsmen or whatever. The thing is, if you believe it, you can achieve it.”

Indian fans will hope that the choice to have Karthik over Pant pays off in the tournament.