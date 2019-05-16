ICC CWC 2019: Former batsman Gautam Gambhir reveals who should bat at number four for India

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament starts soon, and squads are taking shape ahead of the premier cricketing tournament. So much so that former players have now chimed in with their takes on who should play where.

Take former batsman Gautam Gambhir for example. Now an active part of politics in his country, Gambhir still has a lot to offer in terms of cricket advice, and didn’t refrain from letting people know who he feels should bat for India at the contentious number four position.

“It’s a little different, I think. They stuck to Rayudu for a very long time and suddenly now he is not part of the World Cup scheme,” Gambhir said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

“And now they have Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar – one of which will bat at No.4. It is going to be an important position because in England if you have overhead condition then suddenly you lose two or three early wickets then No.4 becomes very important along with No.3.”

“They will the ones holding on to the lower middle order and try and have those partnerships. That is why No.4 is a very important spot.”

“I feel Rahul is best suited for No.4 spot because he has got the technique, he has got the ability to win you games. I know that is not the position you would have preferred, but I have always believed one thing you only put yourself in the playing XI ultimately it is the team management who decide. You should be flexible enough to bat at any position for the team,” he went on.

India will hope that the number four conundrum can be sorted before the start of the tournament.