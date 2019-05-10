MS Dhoni’s coach explains major captaincy difference between him and Virat Kohli

It is a widely-known fact that Indian wicket-keeper and batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has an entire fanbase on his own, just for his captaincy instincts. Dhoni is arguably one of the best captains that cricket has ever produced, and current Team India captain Virat Kohli has often acknowledged his colossal presence in the team.

In a recent interview, MS Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee also said that the veteran star is one of the best mentors that a relatively-young Team India could possibly possess right now, as Virat Kohli and co. gear up to play in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, which starts on May 30th.

“In game reading and tactical approach, there is no one like MS Dhoni, and Kohli also does not have that. So, Kohli can always fall back on Dhoni if he wants to take any advice. If Dhoni would not have been part of the Indian team, there would be nobody to help Kohli as he needs time as captain,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by the Times of India, at the launch of the summer camp at MS Dhoni Cricket Academy Clinic in Andul near Kolkata, India.

Dhoni debuted in captaincy for India at the ICC World T20I at South Africa in 2007, where he lifted the trophy to kick-start an incredible captain’s career. He then won the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010, before winning the World Cup in 2011. He repeated his IPL success with CSK in 2011 and 2018 as well. In 2013, he also won the Champions Trophy with India.

Numerous other series wins, a T20 Champions League win with CSK, and the Test Championship win in 2009 are some of Dhoni’s other achievements as captain.

In the upcoming World Cup, Virat Kohli will lead the Indian contingent to England, but it is expected that Dhoni’s gigantic presence within in the team will continue to be their biggest positive takeaway as they look to perform a repeat of the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.