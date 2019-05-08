ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals his batting position for the tournament

Ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed his batting position for the tournament.

“My aim is in England to bat four or five, throughout the World Cup,” Sarfaraz said in the press conference ahead of Pakistan’s first ODI against England at The Oval.

“We have come come to a World Cup, it’s a long tournament so it’s good to have a stable and set batting order in which everyone knows where they are batting. We will obviously be flexible so that when there are fewer overs left we might switch around if we need somebody as a hitter and look at sending Imad [Wasim] or Asif [Ali],” he reasoned.

The Pakistan captain went on to say that the batting has become more modern than it was in 2016, but not maybe by a whole lot. “One of the issues then was that our strike rotation was poor and we’ve worked on that,” he said.

“Our strike rate was low generally but if you look at Fakhar [Zaman], he goes at 90-95. Babar [Azam] plays long innings but when he finishes he is near 85-90. So things are better – it’s been a few years since that series and we’ve been preparing this side for the last 18 months.”

And finally, he concluded by speaking on playing the ODI series against England, just prior to the big event>

“It is definitely a big advantage for us, playing five top-quality ODIs before the World Cup,”he said.

“We’re all focusing on the World Cup. But our first target is this ODI series. If we can take some confidence from this series, it will definitely help us in this World Cup.”

Quotes via ESPN.