ICC World Cup 2015 star set to retire from ODIs after 2019 edition

Afghanistan fast bowler Hamid Hassan has announced that he will retire from One-Day Internationals after the ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

The 31-year-old was a part of the Afghanistan side which punched above their weight in the 2015 edition of the tournament in Australia. Hassan had bagged eight wickets in six matches in the tournament.

The pacer returned to the Afghanistan side for upcoming World Cup after having last played an ODI in 2016. But he has now announced that he will quit ODI cricket after the tournament.

“Probably this is going to be my last World Cup for my country. I may stop playing ODI cricket after this tournament,” he said in an interview with the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

“However, I would continue playing T20 cricket, either for Afghanistan or in the Shpageeza League (domestic T20 league) or the leagues abroad.

“As a player who has dedicated all his life to cricket, the decision to quit is always a tough one. However, after a lot of thought, I felt after the injuries and the recovery process I went through, it is time to consider my health seriously.

“If I continue playing further ODI cricket, it may harm my knee. However, if I play four-day cricket, it’ll help me extend my cricket career, enabling me to participate in T20s for Afghanistan.”

Further expanding on the injury issues, Hassan said, “It’s not that I cannot continue to play cricket. However, when a player goes through injury and recovery process, there are further chances of getting injured again.

“Every player has to retire one day. There are players in the national team who are senior and are of the same age as me. I think it is better to bid farewell when you’re performing well, and have a good name, before it becomes a burden for the national team.”