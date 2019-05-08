ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia fast bowler withdraws due to injury; replacement announced

The ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner and the participating nations have started revealing their preliminary squads. However, the rostering is expected to go through some changes considering form and injuries. Australia have now announced a change to their team after losing one bowler to injury.

ICC Cricket World Cup holders Australia were delivered a major blow as fast-bowler Jhye Richardson was ruled out of the tournament. The youngster was dealing with an injury already but failed to complete his rehabilitation in time.

Team physio David Beakly gave a statement on the Richardson’s injury, stating that he will continue his rehabilitation and return in the coming weeks.

“This is obviously very disappointing news for the team and for Jhye, who has been exceptional throughout his rehabilitation process,” he said (via ICC).

“After his most recent assessment and attempting to bowl in the nets, it was clear that Jhye was not progressing as fast as required and therefore, in consultation with selectors, we made the decision to withdraw him from the squad.

“Jhye will continue with his rehabilitation and we will look to resume bowling in the coming weeks. At this stage we are still hopeful that he could be available for the Australia A tour of England [in June].”

Meanwhile, the cup holders have called up Kane Richardson in place of the 22-year-old. The South Australian bowler has had more success in the limited overs format and is considered to be a ‘white ball’ specialist.

(Image Credits: ICC Cricket)