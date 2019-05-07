ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa pacer ruled out from the tournament, replacement announced

South Africa have been forced to make a change in their squad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 after their fast bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out. Fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris has been named as his replacement.

Nortje suffered an injury on his right thumb during a net session which ruled him out of the World Cup. The 25-year-old had made his One-Day International debut in March this year but unfortunately will miss out on the mega event.

“Anrich sustained a fracture to his right thumb during a net session in Port Elizabeth on Monday,” South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee said.

“He immediately consulted a hand surgeon and underwent surgery to stabilise the joint and will unfortunately be sidelined for up to eight weeks. This makes him unavailable for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“It is an unfortunate and freakish injury, especially because he had made a successful recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained during the series against Sri Lanka. He has had a few injury setbacks in the last year but knowing Anrich’s character, he will be motivated to come back stronger. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

All-rounder Morris, who was initially sidelined from the 15-man squad has now been called.

“Chris has always been in our plans and is our next best option with the ball,” national selection panel convener Linda Zondi said.

“He has the pace and death-bowling skills which will be vital in the UK, and also gives us that depth as a deadly finisher with the bat. We have had concerns around his injuries and workload capabilities but this is an opportunity for him to make a mark on the biggest stage.

“It is unfortunate what has happened to Anrich, he is a talented player with exciting potential,” added Zondi. “We wish him well on his road to recovery and have no doubt that he will bounce back to fulfil his potential.”

Here’s the updated South Africa squad for the World Cup: Faf du Plessis (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi