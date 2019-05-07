ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies reveal their vice-captain for the tournament

West Indies have named Chris Gayle as their vice-captain for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 to be played in England. Jason Holder will captain the side.

The ‘Universe Boss’, who will retire from One-Day Internationals after the World Cup, will have a relatively young team playing alongside in the tournament. Andre Russell, Darren Bravo and skipper Holder are the three other experienced players in the side.

Upon his appointment as the vice-captain for the tournament, Gayle said that the upcoming World Cup would probably be the biggest one yet. “It is always an honour to represent the West Indies in any format and this World Cup for me is special,” he said as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.

“As a senior player, it is my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team. This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations and I know we will do very well for the people of the West Indies.”

Here’s the West Indies squad in full: Jason Holder (c), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle (vc), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Fabien Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse