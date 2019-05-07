WATCH: Highest opening ODI partnership record broken two weeks before ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

In the recently concluded ODI Match between West Indies and Ireland, the former’s opening pair created history by accounting for the highest opening ODI Partnership record.

The Caribbean side’s John Campbell and Shai Hope went on to register 365 runs in the match.

Campbell (179) and Hope (170) surpass the previous record held at 358 runs. Interestingly, it was a record held by West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels. Additionally, Campbell and Hope also became the second pair of openers wherein both the batsmen scored more than 150 runs separately.

The visitors then ended up posting a mammoth title of 381 for Ireland to chase.

Ireland had won the toss but their decision to hand over the batting to the Carribean side landed them in a tough spot. The hosts fell short by a large margin as they could only put up 185 runs on the board in 34.4 overs before the last player walked back to the pavilion.

Campbell and Hope’s record-breaking opening partnership won the match for their side by 196 runs – a landslide victory which will play a huge role in their mindset going into ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.