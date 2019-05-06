India legend Sunil Gavaskar predicts who will win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India legend Sunil Gavaskar has seen it all in his playing days, and as an analyst and commentator his knowledge of cricket can never be doubted.

So when “Sunny Bhai” decided to predict the winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC), we were all forced to listen.

“England are the favourites. Simply because of the way they are playing cricket, the complete turnaround in ther cricketing attitude and approach after their disastrous 2015 World Cup”, Gavaskar said as was reported by Times of India.

“England have got a very good team; they have got lots of confidence. You have seen them in all the recent matches and they have been playing outstanding cricket.”

The answer is rather surprising and unsurprising all at once, because fans in India would have expected Gavaskar to say India were favourites, but his logic cannot be flawed.

England have been in imperious ODI form lately, and at the same time are also the host nation for the CWC, which means they know the conditions better than anyone.

And Gavaskar highlighted that while England are favourites, anything is possible.

“While England start the favourites, there are other teams that are also playing some good cricket.”

Regardless, the upcoming World Cup promises to be an exciting watch.