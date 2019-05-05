ICC World Cup 2019: Former WC man of the tournament reveals his pick for best bowler in England

The hero of India’s 2011 ICC World Cup triumph, Yuvraj Singh has revealed his pick for the best bowler in the upcoming tournament.

The all-rounder, who is currently representing Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, revealed that he thinks his teammate Jasprit Bumrah will be the best bowler of the tournament. He stated that the Indian speedster is one of the best bowlers in the world and is sure to shine in England.

“Bumrah is amongst the top three pacers in world cricket at the moment. He’s been winning us games. He’s at his best when he’s attacking the batsman. I’m definitely gunning for Bumrah as the best bowler in the World Cup,” Yuvraj told TimesNowNews.

The veteran has been out of the Indian squad for quite some time and his chances of donning the Indian jersey again looks slim. His IPL form hasn’t been impressive as well, as he has only scored 98 runs in four appearances this season.