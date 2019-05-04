Reports: Indian World Cup hero invites Shahid Afridi for ‘psycho analysis’ in India

As per the latest reports, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, hit back at Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi after the latter’s comments on him, in his autobiography “Game Changer”.

The Pakistani all-rounder in his book, labelled Gambhir as a “guy with an attitude problem and no personality”. He went on to say that the Indian batsman “has no records, just a lot of attitude”.

It was on Saturday that the Delhi-based star from India, took to Twitter – saying, “we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism”, before offering to “personally” take Shahid Afridi to a psychiatrist:

@SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 4, 2019

Earlier, Afridi had noted thus in his book: “Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of [Gautam] Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He and his attitude problem.”

“He has no personality. He is barely a character in the great scheme of things in cricket. He also has no great records, just a lot of attitude.”

“In Karachi we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). Its simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn’t matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive and Gambhir wasn’t,” he added.

In fact, Afridi even rememberd an incident from the 2007 Asia Cup, when both players clashed during an ODI match between India vs Pakistan in Kanpur.

“I remember the run-in with Gambhir during the 2007 Asia Cup, when he completed his single while running straight into me.”

“The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other’s female relatives,” the former T20I World Champion reminisced.