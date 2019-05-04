ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh predicts Indian superstar to play a decisive role in England

Ahead of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh spoke about India’s chances in the world’s biggest cricket event scheduled to begin later this month.

According to him, England and India are firm favourites to win the tournament, while Australia follow close behind.

“My first two teams are England and India. Obviously with [David] Warner and [Steven] Smith coming back [from their ball-tampering bans], Australia will be in contention. West Indies also looked a very power-packed side. You can’t say much at this stage. I think it would be India and England first, third would be Australia,” the 2011 World Champion said.

Yuvraj further added that fellow Indian and Mumbai Indians’ teammate, Hardik Pandya could make a huge impact for the team, especially given the form he is in right now, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I was actually having this conversation with him [Pandya] yesterday where I told him that ‘you have a great chance of performing really well with the ball and bat,’ the kind of form he is in at the moment,” Yuvi said.

“Definitely, the way he is batting at the moment, it is phenomenal and I hope he carries that form (into the World Cup). He has been bowling well in patches but as I said it is all about how you handle the pressure.”

“I just hope that Hardik has an awesome tournament,” he concluded. The 2011 World Cup ‘Player of the Tournament’ was speaking at a promotional event for the World Cup, om Saturday.

One of the key takeaways for the Punjab-based Indian southpaw, is Hardik Pandya’s brute-force when it comes to batting.

“He got 91 from 34 balls against KKR, probably that is the best innings I have seen in the IPL just because he hit four quality bowlers he was batting against,” he said. “When you are doing that, you know that someone is batting very well.”

The 2019 Cricket World Cup begins on the 30th May, with hosts England facing South Africa at The Oval. India’s campaign also begins against South Africa, albeit a bit later – on 5th June.

