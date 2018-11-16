IPL 2019: 5 biggest names not retained by franchises

India’s premier T20 cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced the name of players who they have retained and released ahead of the auctions for IPL 2019. This would be the 12th edition of the franchise model tourney which started in 2008 and is played on a yearly basis.

While most of the bigger names have been retained by each of the franchises, there are some huge names who missed out and were released. Fans have taken note of their exclusions as well and have registered their disagreement with the same.

Here FOX Sports Asia looks at five superstars who were released or traded out by their respective franchises.

Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Daredevils)

The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain was roped in by Delhi Daredevils ahead of IPL 2018. However, the southpaw could not perform to his potential and subsequently dropped himself for the benefit of the side.

In 6 matches, Gambhir scored only 85 runs. However, clearly, Delhi missed his leadership and with a plethora of upcoming youngsters in their ranks, they probably need the experience of a two-time IPL winning captain.

Glenn Maxwell (Delhi Daredevils)

The Australian middle-order batsman was one of the biggest buys in the auctions last year. However, Delhi Daredevils didn’t get what they paid for as Maxwell could manage only 169 runs from 12 matches.

Maxwell is a proven T20 match-winner and his IPL strike-rate of over 160 runs per 100 deliveries is a testament to the fact.

Brendon McCullum (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The former New Zealand captain is another big name which was released by his franchise. McCullum played for Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, however, his performances weren’t up to the mark.

In six matches, he could add up only 127 runs. McCullum, though, is renowned for his power hitting and since Bangalore decided to release South African wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock as well, they could have done with the former New Zealand captain at least.

Shikhar Dhawan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The Indian opener wasn’t released by Sunrisers Hyderabad but was traded out to his former franchise Delhi Daredevils. Dhawan was an integral part of the David Warner-led Hyderabad side which won the IPL in 2016.

Last season also, the southpaw scored 497 runs in 16 matches but still, he was allowed to switch sides for IPL 2019.

Yuvraj Singh (Kings XI Punjab)

Probably the biggest name to have been released by a franchise. Yuvraj was a part of his home franchise Kings XI Punjab in 2018. However, he couldn’t fulfil the franchise and fans’ expectations and was subsequently released this year.

Last year, he scored only 65 runs in eight matches, not good enough for a player of his calibre. However, given what he has achieved throughout his career, having won India World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011, he probably deserved a better treatment.