IPL 2019: Retained players full list

With November 15 being the last day for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to announce the list of players retained for the upcoming season of the cash-rich cricket league, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key players who have been retained and released by the IPL franchises for the domestic league’s 12th edition.
1. Mumbai Indians
Three-time champions Mumbai Indians have retained its core group for the new season which includes captain and India international Rohit Sharma. Siblings Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are among the other Indians who have been retained by the team. Rejoining them will be South African big-hitter Quinton de Kock, West Indies star Keiron Pollard and New Zealand medium-pacer Mitchell McClenaghan. Among the 10 players released by the franchise are domestic stars Saurabh Tiwary of Jharkhand and MD Nidheesh of Kerala. International stars to miss out include JP Duminy and Pat Cummins.
Players retained by MI: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.
Players released by MI: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.
2. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Australia vice-captain David Warner, who missed the last season’s IPL after getting embroiled in the infamous ball-tampering incident, leads the list of 17 players retained by 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Joining him are Kane Williamson, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Manish Pandey. The outbound traffic included star name Shikhar Dhawan who they traded off to Delhi Daredevils as well as some big name foreigners Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite and Chris Jordan.
Players signed by SRH: Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem
Players retained by SRH: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Natrajan, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhi, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hassan
Players released by SRH: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hassan, Shikhar Dhawan
3. Chennai Super Kings
Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings have retained 22 players from the squad that won their third IPL title on their return to the league. Chennai retained skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja have been unsurprisingly retained while the franchise also used the Right to Match card for Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis. Among the three who were released are English pacer Mark Wood and uncapped Indians Kanishk Seth and Kshitiz Sharma.
Players retained by CSK: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jhadav, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf DuPlessis, Ambati Rayudu, David Willey
Players released by CSK: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma
4. Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab have retained players like West Indies hard-hitter Chris Gayle and Proteas star David Miller. India international stars Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and R Ashwin will also return to the Kings squad as they look to go all the way in the IPL. Among the players released are Yurvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel and Aaron Finch.
Player signed by KXIP: Mandeep Singh
Players retained by KXIP: Chris Gayle, David Miller, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mujeebur Rahman
Players released by KXIP: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Aaron Finch, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB will once again be led by India captain Virat Kohli in the new season of IPL and he will have the likes of AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali for company at the Bengaluru-based franchise. They have also signed Marcus Stoinis from Kings XI Punjab while among the players released are de Kock, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes and Corey Anderson.
Player signed by RCB: Marcus Stoinis
Players retained by RCB: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nathan Coulter-Nile
Players released by RCB: Quinton de Kock, Mandeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, Sarfraz Khan
6. Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR have retained Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn among others for the new campaign while Mitchell Start, Mitchell Johnson and Tom Curran were among those who got the axe from the squad.
Players retained by KKR: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna
Players released by KKR: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Ishank Jaggi, Apoorv Wankhade, Vinay Kumar
7. Delhi Daredevils
Delhi pulled off a coup to sign explosive batsman Shikhar Dhawan while also retained last season’s core of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Amit Mishra and Chris Morris. They have released Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami and Shahbaz Nadeem among others.
Player signed by DD: Shikhar Dhawan
Players retained by DD: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan
Players released by DD: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Gurkeerat Mann, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Shami, Dan Christian, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala, Naman Ojha
8. Rajasthan Royals
Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes headline the list of players retained by the Rajasthan Royals while they have decided to part ways with Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin and Heinrich Klaasen.
Players retained by RR: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Ish Sodhi
Players released by RR: D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen, Dane Paterson, Zahir Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma and Jatin Saxena.
The tentative dates for the auction for the new IPLs season has been reported as December 17 and 18.
(Photos credit: IPLT20.com)