IPL 2019: Retained players full list

With November 15 being the last day for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to announce the list of players retained for the upcoming season of the cash-rich cricket league, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key players who have been retained and released by the IPL franchises for the domestic league’s 12th edition.

1. Mumbai Indians

Three-time champions Mumbai Indians have retained its core group for the new season which includes captain and India international Rohit Sharma. Siblings Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are among the other Indians who have been retained by the team. Rejoining them will be South African big-hitter Quinton de Kock, West Indies star Keiron Pollard and New Zealand medium-pacer Mitchell McClenaghan. Among the 10 players released by the franchise are domestic stars Saurabh Tiwary of Jharkhand and MD Nidheesh of Kerala. International stars to miss out include JP Duminy and Pat Cummins.

Players retained by MI: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Players released by MI: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Australia vice-captain David Warner, who missed the last season’s IPL after getting embroiled in the infamous ball-tampering incident, leads the list of 17 players retained by 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Joining him are Kane Williamson, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Manish Pandey. The outbound traffic included star name Shikhar Dhawan who they traded off to Delhi Daredevils as well as some big name foreigners Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite and Chris Jordan.

Players signed by SRH: Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Players retained by SRH: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Natrajan, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhi, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hassan

Players released by SRH: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hassan, Shikhar Dhawan

3. Chennai Super Kings

Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings have retained 22 players from the squad that won their third IPL title on their return to the league. Chennai retained skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja have been unsurprisingly retained while the franchise also used the Right to Match card for Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis. Among the three who were released are English pacer Mark Wood and uncapped Indians Kanishk Seth and Kshitiz Sharma.

Players retained by CSK: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jhadav, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf DuPlessis, Ambati Rayudu, David Willey

Players released by CSK: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma