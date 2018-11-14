Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi dropped a bombshell in the Indian subcontinent when he made a statement on the delicate issue of Kashmir.

Afridi made the statement while addressing a group of students at the British parliament, and specifically discussed a topic that has been the subject of much debate since India and Pakistan attained freedom in 1947.

“I say Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die…Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir… It can’t even manage its four provinces…What is the big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful,” Afridi revealed, as was reported by NDTV.

The issue of Kashmir has been politicised by both the Indian and Pakistani governments after tensions in the region sky-rocketed, and it continues to garner attention from the two countries while international forums remain tight-lipped.

My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I’m passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 14, 2018

This is not the first time that the former batsman has spoken on Kashmir either. He discussed the issue on social media and called it ‘worrisome’ and ‘appalling’, while even asking for the United Nations (UN) to intervene. The move was not taken well by the masses and Afridi was even slammed for his comments.

Pakistan’s new government is headed by Imran Khan, a former cricketer himself, and the Kashmir issue continues to be one of the major talking points even during his rule, and Afridi’s comments are bound to be taken negatively by his regime.

It remains to be seen how this latest statement goes down with both India and Pakistan, as tensions continue to remain at an all-time high in the Kashmir valley.