Virat Kohli is used to being in the spotlight. The superstar has been responsible for giving cricketing fans a host of memories owing to his outstanding batting in the past decade or so.

In the past few years, Kohli has turned into a run machine, and recently became the quickest batsman in One-Day International (ODI) history to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs.

But despite all of this, a section of fans in his own country of India, fail to believe he is the greatest of all time. One would suppose that a nation from where the mighty Sachin Tendulkar hails would back the next man they see the master blaster in, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Virat with his fans.

The aggressive attitude the current Indian cricket captain portrays on the pitch is similar to his demeanor off of it every now and then, and that can tend to rub people the wrong way. Just take this particular incident for example.

Kohli can be seen reading fan statements about him, and takes to them rather personally, as is visible from the video below.

Is #Kohli asking his non-Indian fans to leave their country and come to India🤔🤔.. Or to sort their priorities? #WTF pic.twitter.com/tRAX4QbuZI — H (@Hramblings) November 6, 2018

A fan message read out by Kohli himself says, “He (Virat) is an overrated batsman. Nothing seems special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

To this, the Delhi native responds rather angrily and hits out at the fan for his comments.

“I don’t think you should live in India. Go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me. I don’t think you should live in our country and like other’s thing. Get your priorities sorted,” Kohli responded.

Ouch. Remarks such as the ones Kohli was asked to read out may not be pleasing to listen to, but perhaps an overreaction such as this one from the Indian batsman could have been avoided.