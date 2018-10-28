England’s Nick Compton taunts Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been scoring runs for fun recently and few can question his greatness in the shorter formats of the game, at least. In the ongoing One-Day International series against West Indies, the Indian skipper has hit three centuries on the trot but England’s Nick Compton isn’t convinced!

After Kohli completed his hundred in the third ODI as well, former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra posted a tweet praising the batsman’s consistency. In reply, Compton, who has played in 16 Tests for England, replied to the Chopra’s tweet saying, “Against the West Indies?”

Well, to be fair the Caribbean outfit have lost a lot of their charm from the yesteryears but scoring three consecutive centuries against any opposition in international cricket is quite a feat.

Against the West Indies? — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) October 24, 2018



Indian fans on the thread were quick to remind Compton of his stats on the international stage and Chopra came up with a reply as well saying the Englishman’s comments were ‘not in good taste’.

Not in good taste, mate. What does his opinion have to do with his stats? Argue with the thought if you must… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2018

Kohli became the first Indian to hit three tons on the trot yesterday and moved to a total of 38 ODI centuries, 11 short of Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds. Compton, on the other hand, hasn’t played ODI cricket for England and in 16 Tests for them has 775 runs with two centuries, both of which came back in 2013.