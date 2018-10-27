Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni is excluded from India’s tour of Australia

If you are a fan of cricket, you would know who MS Dhoni is. The former Indian captain has been around for a while now and is one of the most beloved cricketers in the world.

Dhoni’s humble persona along with exceptional skill has made him a fan-favourite of the sport. Therefore, it was only fair that Twitter users lost their collective minds when it came to light that one of the most iconic figures of the sport has been excluded from the team, for the upcoming series.

Indian cricket fans were delivered a late night shocker when it was announced that MS Dhoni would not be a part of the Twenty 20 squad for India’s series’ against West Indies, followed by Australia.

Team for three T20I match series against Australia announced. Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, DK, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2018

Clearly, fans did not take well to this announcement, with many expecting to see their favourite in action against difficult opposition.

So No Dhoni in these matches.

Dear BCCI, I have seen many selfish decisions, but this 1 has topped it!

Dk, Pant in place of Dhoni? Lets see how will they perform. Just a free suggestion, Exclude Dhoni from WC19 too, and if u have capability, show passing even the league stages — Aparna (@Aparna10__) October 26, 2018

And it was soon that some experts started weighing in with a view that this decision might have a lasting impact on the Indian cricket team.

The big news is obviously the absence of MS Dhoni from the T20 squad. The next World T20 isn't till 2020 so this is an acknowledgement that someone else will be behind the stumps there. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

If this is indeed the end of the road for MS Dhoni as a T20 international cricketer, we must pause a while and applaud. That 2007 World T20 and his central role in it will be a big part of the history of Indian cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

Even the Indian T20i team for #AusvInd announced. 17 members. Big NEWS is that Dhoni is NOT in that team too. Might not see Dhoni in India colours for the T20 format again… #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2018

Overall, it was a very emotional night for the Twitterati, with a collective display of anger and disappointment.

Felt it is coming but still emotional about his exclusion and his end already started to hit me now 😔 His chapter will not be closed without his Helicopter🏏 and his consent 🥇,

All the best to Jr Dhoni ,Very high expectations from him 💪 pic.twitter.com/tthig2RPdf — Dream 11 Master (@sindbadsailor_R) October 26, 2018

Dhoni has the second best strike rate and he is third highest scorer in the last two years in T20s. If BCCI can’t drop dhoni in ODIs after having a poor 2018 with the bat then no way they will drop him in T20s. It’s his personal decision. Retirement must be around the corner. — Jai (@singh_jaiveeer) October 26, 2018

Agree with you ! It’s just the aura and impact of the man on the field ! And also some emotions in that tweet from a real die hard MS DHONI fan — Abhinav Singla (@Abhinav1098) October 26, 2018

And then there those who saw an opportunity, and took it…

Let’s hope that the Indian cricket team doesn’t ‘disappear’ down under, without their ‘captain cool’ guiding from behind the wicket.