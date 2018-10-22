Shocking revelations have been made by Al Jazeera after the news agency brought to light the apparent rampant match-fixing in the cricketing world today.

This is the second documentary released by the agency on the alleged match-fixing in cricket matches around the world, and is indicative of a very large network of fixers and bookers present at every step of the process.

The report released includes evidence from matches in 2011 and 2012 that apparently consists of Australian, English and Pakistani players who were involved in blatant spot-fixing by under performing for monetary gain.

What is interesting is that the name of a well-known fixer has emerged out of all of this, that being of Aneel Munawar, who even starred in the documentary called ‘Cricket’s match fixers’ back in May 2018.

Munawar has an impeccable fixing record of 25 right predictions out of 26, making him one of the most popular fixers and known to pretty much every bookie in the game today. Munawar spends most of his time in Dubai but is based out of Mumbai, and was a name familiar to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for quite a while.

Munawar has been spotted with several cricketers in the past, including Umar Akmal of Pakistan, who was even seen peeking into a bag brought by the fixer.

Not just Akmal, in fact, many other top players have been associated with him in photos, and this includes an old picture of Munawar with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his teammate Rohit Sharma.

As shocking as the photos are, they do not directly link the Indian duo with evidence of any wrongdoing, and only time will tell whether there is enough proof to implicate any particular cricketer.

Social media has exploded after news of the match-fixing came out, and claims are now being made that there is evidence through video and audio footage of up to two dozen matches being fixed in the sport. Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria is one such player who admitted to fixing after he was banned from the sport for life, and has also apologized for roping in teammates into the wrongdoing.

As for the Indian players, no names have been released just yet, but the photos might be the biggest clue into what actually goes on off the field and whether these players are really as clean as we think they are.