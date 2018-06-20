England hit highest ever ODI total to flatten Australia

England, powered by centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, hit the highest ever ODI total as they thrashed Australia by 242 in the third game of the five-match series at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

The victory means England now have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with two matches still to play.

The home team scored 481/6 in their 50 overs, surpassing the previous highest total in international 50-over cricket which was 443/3 also made by England at the same ground against Pakistan in 2016.

Opening batsman Bairstow hit 139 off 92 balls, his fifth ODI ton, while Hales plundered 147 also off 92 deliveries, his sixth ODI century, as the hosts put the Aussie bowlers to the sword.

Jason Roy stuck 82 from 61 balls while England captain Eoin Morgan scored 67 from 30 balls – including England’s fastest half-century in ODIs off just 21 balls – as the English showed no mercy to their fallen opponents.

Morgan also became England’s highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, going past the 5,416 runs of Ian Bell.

Australia’s bowlers took a proper pounding with Jhye Richardson taking 3-92 in 10 overs with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar (1-70 in 10 overs) the only other wicket-taker.

The tourists were then bowled out for 239 in 37 overs with England leg-spinner Adil Rashid recording figures of 4-47 in his 10 overs and off-spinner Moeen Ali taking 3-28 in five overs.

Opener Travis Head top-scored for the Aussies with 51 while Marcus Stoinis hit 44 before he was run-out.

Australia will have to lick their wounds and get themselves up for the fourth game of the series which takes place in Durham on Thursday.