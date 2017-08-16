Sri Lanka recall Thisara for India ODI series

Sri Lanka have recalled Thisara Perera and Milinda Siriwardana for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India, starting in Dambulla on Sunday.

Alrounders Thisara and Siriwardana along with the uncapped duo, Malinda Pushpakumara and the left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando, were the newcomers from the squad that did duty against Zimbabwe in July.

A hard-hitting left-handed batsman and right-arm seamer, Thisara has been playing for English county side Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast while Siriwardana last played in an ODI for Sri Lanka in April.

Seam bowlers Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Kulasekara and Lahiru Kumara were left out while Nuwan Pradeep (hamstring) and Asela Gunaratne (thumb) were not considered because of injury.

Upul Tharanga will captain the ODI side for the time in a full series after he took over the leadership duties from Angelo Mathews.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando