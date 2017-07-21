Morkel to consider ODI future

South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel says he would consider giving up ODI cricket and concentrate on the longest format if he is not in the national team's plans for the 2019 World Cup.

Morkel is now 32-years-old and admits that he might not be part of the Proteas plans for the next global event.

The lanky pacer, who has taken 186 wickets in 112 ODIs, was part of the Proteas' starting team in all three games at the Champions Trophy in June but admits the national side may be looking at younger players.

Morkel is currently part of the Proteas Test side that is in England with the four-match series level at one-all with two matches to play.

When asked if will give up one format, Morkel said in quotes published on Cricinfo: "I don't know. After this tour we'll see. I'll speak with Cricket South Africa and see where they see me featuring. I love playing for this team.

"But it's not rocket science that they probably want to start looking, in white-ball cricket, at the 2019 World Cup. Am I going to part of those plans? If I can be around to help the younger guys find their feet, so be it.

"I'll do that. For me the main focus is this tour and then we'll go back and see how we go."