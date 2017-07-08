T20I preview: West Indies v India

The one-off T20I between the West Indies and India takes place at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Sunday with the hosts welcoming back hometown hero Chris Gayle.

Despite the presence of the self-titled Six Machine India will be firm favourites for the game after dominating the ODI series.

The shortest format of the game is one where the West Indies have looked like being a top flight team in an era of shambolic cricket and near criminal administration.

Samuel Badree had a great IPL for an indifferent Royal Challengers Bangalore but the same cannot be said for Gayle, who now looks to be well past his best.

That being said his return will surely draw a crowd in his adoring home town and lift his teammates.

Almost to a man the India team enjoyed a great IPL barring perhaps skipper Virat Kohli who has arrested his slump in form during the ODI series.

The visitors batting lineup is full of dynamic and talented individuals and their bowlers have plenty of experience in this type of contest.

The West Indies will rely on their top order to be at their explosive best and it will be interesting to see if they employ the same tactic as the Kolkata Knight Riders and send Sunil Narine up the order.

Narine was in devastating form during the IPL throwing everything at virtually every ball at times it was agricultural but it was a joy to watch.

The Windies will be keen to give their fans something to get excited about in a bleak period for cricket in the Caribbean.

India will be favoured to pick up their first T20I win over the West Indies since 2011.

Key Players

Evin Lewis proved his prowess against India last year in Florida with an incredible hundred and he is the man most likely to produce a match winning display even with Gayle in the XI.

Badree and spin twin Narine will likely be the key to the West Indies bowling success with their ability to put the brakes on and get wickets in this format highly prized.

While a Kohli failure doesn't rule India out of winning he remains central to all their plans and if he plays well his team seldom lose.

Kuldeep Yadav has troubled the West Indies greatly and he will be the man who could halt a Windies charge should they get going.

Squads

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Yuvraj Singh.

Last five head-to-head results

2016 2nd T20I: No result in Lauderhill

2016 1st T20I: West Indies won by 1 run

2016 World T20: West Indies won by 7 wickets

2014 World T20: West Indies won by 7 wickets

2011 Only T20I: India won by 16 runs in Port of Spain

Details

Only T20I Sun July 9 West Indies v India at Sabina Park 10:30 local time (15:30 GMT | 17:30 SAST)