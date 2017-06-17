Coulter-Nile talks up Cartwright’s power

Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has heaped praise on Western Australia allrounder Hilton Cartwright after his call-up to the Test squad.

Cartwright has been included in Australia's 13-man Test squad for the brief trip to Bangladesh but could be little more than an understudy to Glenn Maxwell.

Coulter-Nile though believes that the young man, like Maxwell, is one of the most powerful hitters in world cricket with a solid technique to boot.

Speaking to cricket.com.au Coulter-Nile said: "I’ve been spruiking Hilts (Cartwright) for so long.

"Since his (state) debut I reckon I’ve been telling JL (WA coach Justin Langer) to get him in (the XI).

"His technique is actually really sound and I think that’s what you need when you’re playing at the highest form.

"His defence is solid but when he wants to he can flick that switch and hits the ball harder than anyone in world cricket, and I mean world cricket.

"Cricket fans can be excited about what they can see from him."

Cartwright enjoyed a great season with the bat in Sheffield Shield cricket but Coulter-Nile feels he can do even better.

He would add: "Having a look out our (WA) squad it’s an unbelievable squad.

"There’s really no excuses.

"JL talked about the rebuilding phase and when he came in he had a lot of young blokes, but those blokes are now 25-26 and have a lot of first-class experience.

"We’ve still got the class players – Maxi Klinger, Shaun Marsh – with the young blokes who are not really that young anymore. They need to put their hand up.

"Someone like Hilton Cartwright. I’d like to see someone like him not have an 800-run year, but have a 1,000-plus run year and really take the Shield or even one-day game apart."

Glenn Maxwell's hundred against India has likely secured his spot at number six for a while but should the selectors opt to play two specialist spinners, Cartwright could very well pip him to a place in the XI with his seam-bowling the decisive factor.