Khan to lead Afghanistan charge in the Caribbean

Rashid Khan is the star name as Afghanistan named their ODI and T20 squads for their upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

The 18-year-old legspinner Khan has been a revelation for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, having already taken 14 wickets in his first 12 matches.

Khan's teammate at the Sunrisers, Mohammad Nabi, is also in the squad but Afghanistan will be missing wicketkeeper and opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad, who was charged by the ICC for a doping violation last month.

Afghanistan will play three T20Is and three ODIs against the West Indies at the start of next month.

It will be the Asian side's first bilateral series against a full member nation other than Zimbabwe and a strong showing will improve their chances of getting Test status.

ODI squad: Asghar Stanikzai (capt), Noor Ali Zadran, Javid Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah Zarmati, Nasir Jamal, Mohammad Nabi, Esa Khel, Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbuddin Naib, Rashid Khan, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Shapoor Zadran, Amira Hamza Hotak, Dawlat Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Farid Malik

T20 squad: Asghar Stanikzai (capt), Noor Ali Zadran, Javid Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi, Esa Khel, Samiullah Shenwari, Najeeb Zadran, Gulbaddin Naib, Rashid Khan, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Shapoor Zadran, Amira Hamza Hotak, Farid Malik, Dawlat Zadran, Karim Janat