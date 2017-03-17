PCB suspends Shahzaib

The Pakistan Cricket Board have suspended Karachi Kings batsman Shahzaib Hasan for suspected involvement in match fixing during the PSL.

Shahzaib is the fifth player to be suspended in an ongoing investigation into attempts to fix matches in the 2017 T20 showpiece.

The player has been suspended for allegedly delaying reporting an approach from a bookmaker and two additional anti-corruption code clauses.

ESPN Cricinfo reports that Shahzaib was questioned over a period of two days about his relationship with Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif who have already been suspended and charged by the PCB for suspected spot-fixing.

Earlier this week Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan was suspended for a similar set of offences, with the big quick admitting he delayed reporting an approach to the PCB's anti-corruption unit.

Shaizab played three ODIs and 10 T20Is for Pakistan but was never able to nail down a place in either format which has seen his career fizzle out.

He played just two games for the Karachi Kings in the 2017 PSL making 0 and 19.

The clauses of the anti-corruption code Shahzaib has been accused with breaching are clause 2.1.4 "Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach any of the foregoing provisions of this Article 2.1," clause 2.4.4 "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code," and 2.4.5 "Failing or refusing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant, including (without limitation) approaches or invitations that have been received by another Participant to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of this Anti-Corruption Code."