Bangladesh recall pace pair

Bangladesh have announced their Test squad to face Sri Lanka including fast bowlers Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman who missed the Test against India.

Mustafizur was omitted from the squad to face India with the selectors of the opinion that the quick was not yet 100% fit after returning from an injury which required surgery.

The Fizz, as he is known, made the trip to New Zealand for a full bilateral series but played only in the limited overs matches as he worked on his fitness levels.

Mustafizur aggravated an existing shoulder injury while playing for Sussex and had surgery on the SLAP (superior labral tear from anterior to posterior) injury.

He played two rounds of Bangladesh's domestic cricket to prove his fitness and satisfied the selectors who have recalled him.

Shafiul Islam is the man left out to allow Mustafizur to return.

Opener Imrul Kayes will miss the series having sustained an injury ahead of the Test against India.

Rubel earned a recall on the strength of his performances in domestic cricket having taken ten wickets in two games for South Zone.

Bangladesh Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Tamim Iqbal (Vice Captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Subashis Roy, Rubel Hossain.