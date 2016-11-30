Head confident ahead of Chappell-Hadlee series

Australia middle order batsman Travis Head is in confident mood ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand's Black Caps that gets underway on Sunday.

The Chappell-Hadlee trophy is wedged in between two Test series and provides an opportunity for players like Head to shine on the international stage and press for inclusion in the longer format.

Head said: "I feel in good form, which is good.

"I'm coming off a good game against Victoria. I've had starts in games and haven't been able to get the sort of not outs batting at six and finish games off, which I've been pretty disappointed about.

"But also just to win games for Australia, that's what I'm here to do and, if I get my opportunity this week, I feel in good form and, hopefully, if I can do that and then if that gets me picked further down the track, then great."

Head has said that he won't be thinking about Test cricket while taking on the Black Caps but wants to focus on cementing his place in the ODI side.

He added: "There are opportunities but you've got to get runs as well and that's something I haven't done this season until this week.

"I've been getting starts but haven't been able to go on and get a big score. This week, I was able to do that and it's just about trying to capture whatever that was and keep the momentum going personally and win games for Australia."

Australia are on a five match losing streak in ODI cricket after being humiliated in South Africa but retain their number one ranking and Head says they will look to play like the number one team.

Head concluded: "We'll try and still play as the No.1 side. I think we've done that quite well over the last few years.

"Coming into the squad, I guess that's one thing that stands out – is how professional everyone is. So there's no doubt we'll be trying to hold onto that."