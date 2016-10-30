Cook: Some things are bigger than one game

England captain Alastair Cook was gracious in defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka, saying that the historic win for the Tigers was good for the game.

England collapsed from 100 for none to 164 all out in one session on day three, to lose by 108 runs.

It was the Tigers' first ever Test win against England, and it was only their eighth Test win overall. The others had come against Zimbabwe or the West Indies.

Cook, who scored a half century and had to watch as his team imploded in a chase of 273 to win, said that he could admit the value of the result.

He said: "I'm really glad I've been able to lead an England side here, so many people came out to support us.

"People need to come here and play cricket. You can see their development. At home they will be a tough side to beat. They have a lot of good spinners.

"It's not easy for me to say, but it's a good win for Bangladesh cricket. Maybe some things are bigger than one game."

Still, he had stern words for his side, saying that the Tigers should never have made such a high score in the second dig, given England's mistakes in the field.

He added: "Probably, today, we showed our inexperience in these conditions. When the ball got rolling we couldn't stop it.

"If I'm honest they shouldn't have been chasing 270, we had four or five chances. We've got to learn fast, there's a lot of talent, the experience will help us if we can take things out of it.

"We had our chances here. Yesterday evening we didn't bowled great and often lost too many wickets early. You can chat all you want, but it's about performing."

The series ends level at one all.