Protea Simon Harmer joins Essex as Kolpak player

Essex County Cricket Club have announced the signing of South Africa bowling all-rounder Simon Harmer on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old who last played for South Africa on their 2015 tour of Bangladesh will qualify as a 'Kolpak' player for the 2017 season.

After making his Test debut for South Africa in January 2015, the off-spinner has gone on to make five Test appearances for his country. He has taken 20 wickets at an average of 29.40 with best match figures of 7/153.

In domestic cricket, Harmer plys his trade for the Warriors and has made 78 first class, 49 List A and 41 T20 appearances respectively.

The Pretoria-born man will be available in all competitions for Essex next season and will add a valuable spin option to Chris Silverwood's team.

Silverwood is thrilled to add Harmer to the squad for the 2017 campaign and said: "Simon is an exciting cricketer who has played at the top level of the game for his country.

"We are pleased he has decided to join the Club and he will give us another high quality spin option in all formats."

Harmer is equally excited to be joining Essex and added: "Playing county cricket has always been a boyhood dream of mine and to have the opportunity to fulfil that dream at Essex is very surreal.

"I am really looking forward to adding as much value as I possibly can to the team and making sure our time in the Specsavers County Championship Division One is a long one.

"I have only heard good things about the players at Essex and I am really excited about my future with the Club and contributing in the way that I plan."