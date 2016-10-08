Kohli worried about pacemen’s workloads

India captain Virat Kohli feels more needs to be done to prevent his fast bowlers from getting injured, as it puts added pressure on the remaining pacemen.

With Ishant Sharma ruled out of the series against New Zealand, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar missing the third Test due to a back strain, only Mohammed Shami remains to carry the burden.

Kohli is worried that Shami, who only recently returned from a long injury lay off himself, could do himself harm with the increased workload.

The skipper said: "It's very important to manage workload, especially for your fast bowlers.

"For the one-day matches, they've been given rest because it's a long Test season and we need the bowlers fresh.

"Shami is someone who has come back very well, he's worked very hard on his fitness as well. You can see he's able to bowl those five-six over spells now.

"As captain I feel that he's a very important bowler for us in this full season and in future, as well.

"Looking at the near future, his fitness and rhythm is very, very important."

India are playing 13 home Tests this season, an unusually long stretch, and will need all their pace bowlers to be available for the majority.