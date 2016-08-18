Rahane: We aim to ‘dominate’ West Indies

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane says his team plans on making sure the West Indies feel the heat in the fourth Test in Port of Spain, as India look to wrap up the series, having already won it two-nil.

A three-nil win will keep India at the top of the ICC rankings, while a draw or loss will see Pakistan climb to the top for the first time ever. But Rahane is sure that will not be the case.

Rahane said: “Mood has been fantastic in the dressing room. Our goal is to play attacking cricket and dominate West Indies here. We have been playing good cricket and it is important to finish well on this tour.

“A 3-0 win will be very good and our long term goal is to be the No.1 Test team. But it is important to stay in the present moment.

“As Virat Kohli said earlier, we want to express ourselves in the middle. That means we want to dominate here again like we did in the first three Tests.

“We have dominated every single day in this series and dominated every single Test so far. So it is important to be in that process regularly and think about achieving that No 1 Test status as a team.”

He added: “We think that West Indies is a pretty dangerous team at home. We played some good cricket so far and have improved ourselves.

“Our bowling unit has been performing really well from the Sri Lanka tour and in India against South Africa as well.”