Knight Riders sign Tait to replace Hastings

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait to replace injured compatriot John Hastings for the rest of the season.

Hastings returned home earlier in the tournament with an ankle injury after only playing two games and was subsequently replaced in Australia's squad for the ODI tri-series in West Indies in June by Scott Boland.

The 33-year-old Tait, who has retired from the longer formats, last played a competitive match for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League at the end of February.

The Adelaide-born paceman has already had taste of the IPL having represented the Rajasthan Royals in previous seasons.

The right-arm bowler also has contract to play for county side Glamorgan in the second half of the T20 Blast later this year.

Tait will join a Knight Riders pace attack that includes Andre Russell, Morne Morkel and Umesh Yadav and Jason Holder.