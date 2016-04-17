Inzamam resigns as Afghanistan coach

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief Shafiq Stanikzai has confirmed that coach Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned as national coach to take up a role as Pakistan chief selector.

It has been speculated in recent days that Inzamam was top of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) list of candidates to be the national side's selection chief and it appears that they have there man.

Although Inzamam still has a contract with Afghanistan until December this year, Stanikzai said they won't stand in the way of the former Pakistan captain after receiving a call from PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan.

Stanikzai said: "We have received Inzamam's resignation through e-mail. Shaharyar Khan called me and asked a favour to release Inzamam-ul-Haq as they are keen to hire him.

"We are patriotic people and if Pakistan needs Inzamam for their own country, we are ready to release him.

"We are looking at the contract right now with all the terms and conditions but we are not going to drag this and rather finish this on good and high note."