Ireland pick experienced squad for World T20

Ireland have announced an experienced 15-man squad for the upcoming World T20 in India, with as many as five players going to their fifth tournament.

Captain William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson as well as the O'Brien brothers, Kevin and Niall, all played in Ireland's inaugural World T20 in England in 2009.

Fast bowler Boyd Rankin is back in the fold having given up hope of representing England again while seamer Tim Murtagh also makes the cut having missed the 2015 World Cup through injury.

Ireland coach John Bracewell said: "The squad has got a real balance to it, with that blend of youth and experience that every coach likes. Ireland are now regular performers on the world stage so there's no fear or intimidation factors.

"We will be well prepared for the competition, as we're currently playing Papua New Guinea, will take on the UAE later this week, and will be in India for a training camp ahead of the competition.

"It's another great chance for the squad to showcase Irish cricket to a global audience, and the guys are determined to prove they belong at the top level of the sport."

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Andrew Poynter, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Max Sorensen, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young