BREAKING: India Premier League postponed till April 15 amidst Coronavirus threat

The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed till April 15 amidst Coronavirus outbreak threat. The virus, which initiated from the city of Wuhan in China in December last year, has already affected more than 100 countries across the world.

As per the official figures, more than 100 thousand people have been infected with the virus officially called ‘COVID-19’ which has already resulted in more than 4,000 casualties in the world.

Majority of those cases have been reported from China but several other countries including Iran and Italy are also struggling to control the outbreak.

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the start of the competition till April 15 by issuing a statement: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020.”

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

IPL has become another major sporting event to be affected due to COVID-19 after English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Formula One and NBA.

On Friday, the first ODI of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand has been played behind the closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also announced that their Karachi-leg fixtures will be held behind closed doors after an increase in coronavirus cases in the city.