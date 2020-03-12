Fan who attended Women’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne tests positive for coronavirus

Melbourne Cricket Club have confirmed that one of the fans who attended the Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday has tested positive for coronavirus.

The revelation comes amidst widespread chaos in the sporting world as events related to almost every sport getting affected by the outbreak. The statement revealed that the fan was in the Northern Stand of the stadium. A record 86,174 fans had attended the final.

“The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), is aware that a person who attended the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19,” a statement on the Melbourne Cricket Club website said.

“The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of the patron’s diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff. The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42.

“The DHHS recommends that those who were seated in N42 at Sunday’s event should continue to go about their normal routine, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and should any flu-like symptoms emerge to consult with a medical professional.

“The MCC is working closely with the Government and the DHHS and the advice is to operate business as usual, including hosting major events, however are prepared should that change at any stage. The MCC is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for those visiting the MCG and as a precautionary measure have undertaken intensive cleaning of the affected section.”