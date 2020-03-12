Reports: Indian Premier League could be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) could be played behind closed doors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Indian government has ensured it will not stop sporting events from going ahead but has asked the authorities to follow proper guidelines.

The IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start on 29th March, could be played without fans in the stadium as the Indian government prepares against the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN Cricinfo reports.

“Experts across the World have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus disease. In view of above, it is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed till the disease spread is contained.

“In case any such mass gatherings are organized, States may take necessary action guide the Organisers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and Influenz Illness (ILs) including Covid-19,” India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

“All international events in India have been cancelled,” Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, told reporters outside Parliament.

“But we are telling sports federations, we are telling all to comply with the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and formulated by a group of ministers which is constituted by the Prime Minister. So any sports body in India should ensure [the guidelines are followed].

“We are not stopping the game. We are just telling to ensure that there is no mass gathering. Precautionary step is very important for the health of the country.

“That is the guideline. Health of the nation is more important than anything. If matches happen the organisers would need to put in place all infrastructure including screening machines. You cannot hold a match without that.

“We are not saying anything to stop the match. We are just saying: even if they go ahead with the match, ensure that guidelines are followed. People’s health cannot be put into danger,” he added.

Sports ministry issued an advisory on the same as well, shortly after Rijiju’s comments.

“To deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued advisories and advised the state governments to take appropriate action under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897,” the sports ministry’s advisory said.

“You are advised to adhere to advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event, the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of the people, including spectators.”