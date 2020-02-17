5 favourites to lift title at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup is set to begin in less than a week’s time where teams will give their all to achieve the ultimate glory. Australia, who are the hosts of this mega event, are also defending their crown in front of their home crowd.

The tournament—which comprises of 23 matches—will begin from February 20 with the match between the home side and India in Sydney whereas the final will be played on March 8, 2020, at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Here we are bringing you a list of five teams who will start the tournament as favourites to go all the way to lift the title come March 8th in Melbourne.

India

India women’s team is a formidable force at the highest level but they are yet to register their maiden triumph at a major global event despite achieving a lot of success over the course of last decade. India’s best performance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is their qualification in the semifinals three times—in 2009, 2010 and 2018—but they are yet to qualify for the final of the tournament. Overall, India’s record in the mega-event is a decent one where they have a win percentage of 50 with 13 victories in 26 outings.

West Indies

West Indies women’s team is being termed by many as a force who always deliver more than what is expected of them. The Caribbean side lifted the title in the 2016 edition against all odds by defeating favourites Australia in the final by an eight-wicket margin in Kolkata. Overall, Windies have an impressive record in the tournament’s history as they have a win percentage of 62.96 with 17 victories in 27 outings.

New Zealand

New Zealand women’s team is a force to be reckoned with but just like their men’s counterparts, they have not managed to get over the line when it mattered the most. It is being widely termed that they are the best team in women’s cricket to have not being able to lift a major trophy until now. The Black Caps have finished runners up five times in mega-events and two of those occasions came in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup—in 2009 and 2010—where they were defeated by England and Australia. Overall, Kiwis have a more than impressive record in the competition with a win percentage of 71.42 after 20 victories in just 28 outings.

England

England women’s team will enter the contest as second-favourites to lift the title due to their heroics in the 50-over format where they are the current world champions. In the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, England have a more than decent record where they have the second-best win percentage of 74.13. The team from Europe went on to lift the title in the 2009 edition when they defeated New Zealand by six wickets to win the first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Australia

Australian are by far the best most successful team in the history of women’s cricket across all formats. They are the defending champions as they defeated England in the final of the tournament’s previous edition by an eight-wicket margin in 2018. Australia have also won the title four times—most by any team—and have the best win percentage of 76.56 as well.