ICC Women’s World T20I 2020: Five stars to watch out for

The ICC Women’s World T20I 2020, which is the seventh edition of the tournament since its inception in 2009, is scheduled to be held in Australia from February 21 to March 8, 2020. A total of ten teams will be participating in the tournament, the final of which will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ahead of the tournament, here is FOX Sports Asia taking a look at five stars who could create the maximum impact in the ICC Women’s World T20I 2020. Read on!

5. Marizanne Kapp

30-year-old Marizanne Kapp is one of the best limited-overs bowlers in women’s cricket at the moment, and it will not be a surprise if she leads South Africa at least to the semi-finals of the competition with her brilliant medium-pace.

As she is a handy batswoman as well, Kapp could go on to produce a big impact in the upcoming World T20I.

4. Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy’s name needs no special mention. Ranked second and third in women’s ODI and women’s T20I batting rankings respectively, the 29-year-old Australian star is definitely bound to give the opposition a big headache.

Having done well for the Sydney Sixers in the recently concluded Women’s Big Bash League, she is in good form as well – and we expect her to become one of the top run-scorers in the World T20I.

3. Harmanpreet Kaur

The biggest star in the Indian women’s cricket team – Harmanpreet Kaur has become a household name in her country thanks to her consistency with the bat over the past few years.

In case you do not remember, Kaur’s exploits in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 resulted in India reaching the final – and we will not be surprised if she leads her team to the knockout stages of the upcoming tournament.

2. Stafanie Taylor

Windies star Stafanie Taylor has not really made major headlines with her bat in the past few weeks, but on her day there is no one else who would even come close to her standards.

Currently ranked No.8 in the T20I batting charts, Taylor’s presence is a bonus for the Windies who are looking to do well in the World T20I 2020, after having failed to impress in the previous editions of the tournament.

1. Ellyse Perry

Arguably the world’s best all-rounder in women’s cricket right now, Ellyse Perry’s contribution to the sport cannot be neglected in any manner. The Aussie star is ranked No.1 in both ODI and T20I charts, and is expected to be one of the biggest threats to Australia’s opponents in the tournament.