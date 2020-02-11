ICC penalise five players for U19 World Cup final altercation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have penalised five players for an altercation which took place after the U19 World Cup final. Bangladesh emerged as a surprise winner in the mega-event as they defeated favourites India in a tensed finale.

Following the conclusion of the match, players of both teams were seen to engage in an altercation on the pitch and officials had to be called in to intervene and solve the matter.

On Tuesday, as per NDTV, ICC have officially charged three players from Bangladesh team and two from India for unpleasant scenes after the final.

Bangladesh’s right-handed batsman Towhid Hridoy, right-arm off-spinner Shamim Hossain and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan—who also scored the winning runs for the team—were all found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct whereas India’s left-arm pacer Akash Singh and right-arm leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi were also found guilty of the Level 3 breach.

The Tigers clinched their first major title in their cricketing history as they defeated defending champions in the final which was played in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Batting first, India were bowled out for just 177 runs despite an outstanding 88 from opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, no other batsman could provide him with the support he was looking for.

In reply, Bangladesh chased down the target with 23 balls to spare at the expense of seven wickets to lift their country’s maiden ICC title.