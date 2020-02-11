ICC to use technology to make important call at Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) are set to use technology to make a call on the front-foot no-ball at the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. Cricket is one of the very few sports in the world where there is a continues growth of involvement of technology to facilitate umpires on the field.

For this purpose as per Supersport, cricket’s governing body has now decided to use technology to make a call regarding a front-foot no-ball as well.

It was observed in the recent past that on-field umpires had a hard time in making the correct calls when the bowlers used to overstep and therefore, in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, third-umpire will judge the no-ball and let the field umpire know about the decision.

The technology to make a call regarding a front-foot no-ball was also used in the India-West Indies series and as per ICC, 100 per cent of the calls were accurate.

“No balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no balls is low, it is important to call them correctly,” said ICC general manager Geoff Allardice in a press release. “Since we first trialled this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly.”

The mega event is set to take place from February 21 to March 8 in Australia where the home team will be defending their title.