Virat Kohli pays tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of India’s ODI series vs New Zealand

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash last month, ahead of Team India’s one-day international series against New Zealand.

Kohli revealed that he grew up watching the NBA and the news came as a shock to him. He then added how life is unpredictable and ‘we really forget living life and enjoying life’.

“Firstly, it was a shock to everyone. I grew up watching those NBA games in the morning and watching what he did on court. But when someone that you have looked up to in some ways, passes away like that, it does put things in perspective,” the Indian captain ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand here.

”…at the end of the day, life can be so fickle. It’s so unpredictable. I think a lot of the times we get too caught up in the pressures of what we have to do tomorrow…we really forget living life and enjoying life and just appreciating and being grateful for the life we have,” he added.

“..it did put things in perspective for me massively. It just makes you feel like not wanting to have control of things in front of you all the time, and just embracing life and appreciating it.

“You start looking at things from a different point of view suddenly and you want to enjoy every moment you’re going through. You realise that what you’re doing at the end of the day is not the most important thing. The most important thing is life itself,” he signed off.