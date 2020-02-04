Reports: India suffer huge injury setback ahead of New Zealand ODIs

India have suffered a huge injury setback ahead of their three-match ODI series against New Zealand which is set to begin from Wednesday in Hamilton. The Men-in-Blue are currently on a long tour where in the first-half, they outclassed the home side in the recently concluded five-match T20I series which ended with the 5-0 scoreline in the favour of the visitors.

However, as per ESPNCricinfo, Virat Kohli’s men will be without their star opening batsman Rohit Sharma for the upcoming ODI series as he is ruled out from the remainder of the tour due to a calf injury.

The report stated that Sharma’s injury occurred in the fifth T20I against the Black Caps when he was batting on 54 and received some on-field treatment as well.

The report further stated that the selection committee is considering the possibility of sending one out of Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill as a replacement of injured Sharma.

The news will be a disastrous one for the visiting side despite their recent dominance over their rivals because the 32-year-old is one of the best opening batsmen in the world of cricket.

Sharma has represented India in the 224 One-Day Internationals during his career where he has scored 9,115 runs at an outstanding average of 49.27 along with the strike-rate of 88.92, which included 29 centuries and 43 half-centuries as well.