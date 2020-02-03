As we all know, the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 is going on in South Africa, and defending champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament’s first semi-final match in Potchefstroom on February 4.

Both teams’ respective roads to the semi-final are as follows:

India U-19

beat Sri Lanka U-19 by 90 runs (group stage)

beat Japan U-19 by 10 wickets (group stage)

beat New Zealand U-19 by 44 runs – D/L method (group stage)

beat Australia U-19 by 74 runs (quarter-final)

Pakistan U-19

beat Scotland U-19 by 7 wickets (group stage)

beat Zimbabwe U-19 by 38 runs (group stage)

no result due to rain against Bangladesh U-19 (group stage)

beat Afghanistan U-19 by 6 wickets (quarter-final)

Though the Indian side are the favourites on paper to win the upcoming match and also to lift the trophy for a second successive time, the Pakistan team is no less dangerous as they are capable of beating the best teams on any given day.

Meanwhile, to maintain the levels of excitement ahead of the all-important matchup on Tuesday, let us take a look at the head-to-head record of both teams.

Head-to-head record

Pakistan won: 5 times

India won: 4 times

No result/Tied: 0 times

U-19 World Cup 1988 – Pakistan won by 68 runs

U-19 World Cup 1998 – India won by 5 wickets

U-19 World Cup 2002 – Pakistan won by 2 wickets

U-19 World Cup 2004 (semi-final) – Pakistan won by 5 wickets

U-19 World Cup 2006 (Final) – Pakistan won by 38 runs

U-19 World Cup 2010 (quarter-final) – Pakistan won by 2 wickets

U-19 World Cup 2012 (quarter-final) – India won by 1 wicket

U-19 World Cup 2014 – India won by 40 runs

U-19 World Cup 2018 (semi-final) – India won by 203 runs

Let us now take a look at the five best India-Pakistan encounters at the Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup so far, in chronological order.

1. U-19 World Cup 1988 – Pakistan won by 68 runs

Back in 1988, the Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup was called the ICC Youth Cricket World Cup. And having beaten both England and Australia convincingly, team India faced Pakistan in their third game but lost to them by 68 runs – which is still Pakistan’s biggest run-margin of victory against India the Under-19 World Cup.

Batting first, Pak scored 194/7 in 50 overs as Shahid Anwar (43) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (39) led their charge. Kanwar Virdi and Venkatapathy Raju were India’s best bowlers, having picked up two wickets each.

In reply, the Indian team could muster only 126 runs in 39.3 overs before they were bundled out by a fiery Pak bowling unit. Zahoor Elahi who picked 4 wickets for just 15 runs accelerated his team’s win as six Indian batsmen fell for single-digit figures.

2. U-19 World Cup 2006 (Final) – Pakistan won by 38 runs

One of the best Under-19 World Cup matches of all time came in 2006, when Pakistan retained their trophy from 2004 in an extraordinary fashion.

The Boys in Green successfully defended a very low total of 109 with a thrilling display of pace and swing bowling, as they bundled India out for just 71 runs. Rameez raja top-scored for Pakistan with 25 runs while Anwar Ali, who took 5 for 35, won the man-of-the-match award for his exploits.

As for India, an all-round effort from Piyush Chawla who scored 25 runs and also took 4 for 8 runs was not enough for a win, as the others barely contributed anything else.

3. U-19 World Cup 2010 (quarter-final) – Pakistan won by 2 wickets

Yet another Under-19 World Cup match which resulted in heartbreak for India against Pakistan, happened during the 2010 edition of the tournament, as the defending champions were knocked out in the quarter-final by their arch-rivals.

Batting first in a rain-hit match, India could score only 114 for 9 in their allotted 23 overs. No one else apart from Mandeep Singh (40) looked good with the willow for the Indians, and Pakistan eventually saw off their target with two wickets and three balls to spare.

Hammad Azam (pictured above)’s quick-fire 13-ball-21 not out helped Pakistan hugely in the end, as they barely held on amidst some good bowling by the Indians. Fayaz Butt, who picked four Indian wickets for Pakistan earlier in the game, was elected the man-of-the-match.

4. U-19 World Cup 2012 (quarter-final) – India won by 1 wicket

After 1998, an Indian win against Pakistan in the Under-19 World Cup came in 2012, when the Boys in Blue beat their neighbours by one wicket in the quarter-final round.

In what was yet another low-scoring thriller, Babar Azam’s 50 and Ehsan Adil’s 35 resulted in Pakistan making 136 as the remaining batting lineup failed to deliver. Sandeep Sharma who bagged three crucial wickets became the most successful Indian bowler of the night.

In reply, the Indians were bundled out in a similar manner, with the exception of Baba Aparajith (51) and Vijay Zol (36) who played fighting knocks. Zia-ul-Haq and Azizullah picked up three wickets each but Sandeep Sharma and Harmeet Singh – the last pair on the crease – weathered the storm and ensured that India progressed to the semi-final.

5. U-19 World Cup 2018 (semi-final) – India won by 203 runs

Interestingly, the last time the two sides clashed in the Under-19 World Cup was also during the semi-finals – in the 2018 edition of the tournament. One of the most one-sided competitions in the history of the tournament, India thrashed Pakistan by 203 runs thanks to a standout performance from Shubman Gill.

Gill scored an unbeaten 102, while handy contributions from skipper Prithvi Shaw (41) and Manjot Kalra (47) also helped the Boys in Blue as they posted 272 for 9 on the scoreboard.

Later, the Indian bowlers – Ishan Porel (6-2-17-4) in particular – dished out a hitherto unseen performance as Pakistan got dismissed for a paltry 69 runs.

Gill, who has since made his debut for the Indian senior team, was adjudged the man-of-the-match for his thrilling century.